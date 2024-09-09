Don’t let outages kill your vibe with BLUETTI’s 204Wh portable power station at $149 (Reg. $249)

It doesn’t matter if you’re camping, going through a power outage, or just want to refuel your devices without being tethered to a wall outlet, a power station is a solid way to solve any and all of those problems. Head over to Amazon to score some savings from the official BLUETTI storefront where you’ll find the brand’s AC2A 300W 204Wh Portable Power Station for $149 shipped. For comparison, this model usually goes for $249, so today’s offer takes $100 off to deliver a total of 40% in savings. Outside of a short-lived price drop to $99 back in May, this is a match of the all-time low for this power station. Learn more about this units capabilities down below.

Unlike a lot of power stations out there, this model packs a punch without being too bulky. It weighs less than eight pounds and yet it still offers up six ways to refuel your gear. These include two AC ports, dual 12W USB-A, 100W Type-C, and DC, as well. The power station itself can be replenished using a standard AC outlet or DC, too. The battery features a 204Wh capacity and opts for modern LiFePO4 technology, which increases the number of power cycles to 3,000, a number that BLUETTI touts as offering a “6x longer” lifespan when compared with traditional batteries.

And if you want something a bit larger that’s ready to go off grid, check out Jackery’s Explorer 240 v2 and 40W mini solar panel at $249. It too is currently up for grabs at $100 off. Finally, folks looking to upgrade to an e-bike won’t want to overlook this massive price drop on Yamaha’s YDX-MORO at $1,919, a price that decimates the $4,799 going rate.

BLUETTI AC2A 300W 204Wh Portable Power Station features:

[Portable & Powerful] – With a 300W AC inverter, 204Wh capacity, 6 outlets, yet weighs only 7.9 lbs, this power station is your perfect partner for outdoor adventure, camping, RV trip or even home backup.

[Fast Charging] – With 270W Turbo Charging, charging AC2A from 0-80% takes only 40 mins, and 100% in 70 mins. You can also get it charged via solar panel, car, and lead-acid battery.

[Safe & Durable] – Built with LiFePO₄ battery batteries and BMS for safety and longevity. The AC2A can be activated even when the battery runs out, making it a perfect power source for emergency relief.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!