Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Arc makes some of the best and most unique bumper-style cases and the new iPhone 16 models are now available for purchase. For folks that don’t want to cover up that beautiful iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max but still want something to safeguard the corners while providing some table top protection, the Arc iPhone 16 cases are easily some of the best. Plus, we have an exclusive price drop on pre-orders for 9to5 readers.

Arc’s fantastic new metal iPhone 16 bumper cases

Simply follow any of the links you see in this post to secure an exclusive 10% off your pre-order of any of the new iPhone 16 Arc Pulse bumper cases.

Dual-layer protection. Precision CNC-machined aerospace grade metals & custom engineered shock absorption with Arc Impact.

The Arc case leverages aerospace grade metals with what it calls “unrivaled shock distribution” with a dual-layer design that combines the high-end metals with anti-scratch coatings and an elastomer bottom side to safeguard your new iPhone 16.

Arc Pulse presents a unique, minimalist option for people that have previously not used a phone case. Every broken phone prevented contributes to protecting our environment & reducing emissions.

The Arc Pulse bumper cases come in various colorways including aluminum black, silver, and gold, among others, each of which weigh less than 10% of the weight of the phone you’re connecting them too.

They also use a “unique mechanical mechanism to keep the two parts together” instead of a glue you can’t properly recycle. Using all eco-friendly materials, the brand ensures the ”Arc Pulse is fully recyclable by design.” The brand even compensates “100%” of its shipping emissions “through dedicated programs.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

