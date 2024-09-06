Go off grid for the day with Jackery’s Explorer 240 v2 and 40W mini solar panel at $249 (Save $100)

If you’re facinated by the idea of going off grid, we’ve got a deal that will let you take that notion for a spin. The official Jackery storefront at Amazon is now offering its Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Power Station with 40W Mini Solar Panel for $249 shipped. It usually goes for $349, and that’s precisely how much the official Jackery website is officially selling it for right now. Today’s deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked, making this an ideal time to cash in and dip your toe in what some time off grid could be like. Learn more about this bundle down below.

Outfitted with a LiFePO4 battery, this Jackery power station features a 256Wh capacity that’s ready to withstand 3,000 charge cycles. When near an outlet, the entire battery can be refueled in as little as one hour. If you decide to rely on the 40W solar panel, you’ll need roughly six hours or so of sunlight to be good to go. When it comes to outlets, this unit features AC, 100W + 15W USB-C, 15W USB-A, and a DC car port. That’s a pretty versatile selection that should keep you up and running when away from home.

Looking for something even more powerful? Well, be sure to check out Jackery’s Explorer 1000 v2 1kWh power station at $529. This Amazon offer slashes an impressive $270 off the usual $799 going rate to deliver roughly 34% in savings. And you might as well consider Segway Ninebot S2 Self-Balancing Electric Scooter now that it has fallen to $500 at Amazon.

Jackery Explorer 240 v2 with 40W Mini Solar Panel features:

Long-lasting Performance: Built to last for over 10 years with a durable LiFePO4 battery, the Solar Generator 240 2024 New Version offers a reliable on-the-go power source, with over 3,000 charge cycles. Weighing only 7.7 Lbs, boasting a substantial 256Wh capacity, it ensures connectivity wherever you roam, and effortlessly charges daily essentials with a 300W AC output.

Versatile Charging Options: Delivering convenient 1-hour fast charging, the Solar Generator 240 V2 is fully charged in just 1 hour. Recharging from 0% to 100% under 2 hours using an AC wall outlet, further ensures extended battery lifespan. Harness rapid solar charging when living off the grid, and achieve a full charge in 3 hours, with 100W solar input.

Multi-port Charging Hub: 100W PD USB-C ports on the Solar Generator 240 V2 support direct USB-C fast charging for a range of digital devices, without need for a power brick. Multiple charging ports allow for efficient solar charging for different devices, simultaneously, with a built-in camping light delivering an emergency lighting function.

