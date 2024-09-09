Crucial’s 5,000MB/s 4TB P3 Plus NVMe Gen 4 SSD now undercutting Prime Day price at $204 (2024 low)

We just spotted a deal on Amazon that drops Crucial’s 4TB P3 Plus Gen 4 NVMe SSD to $204 shipped. This particular drive with a $360 price tag has been fetching close to $240 in recent months. Today’s 43% discount knocks this SSD down to one of the best prices on Amazon. It is now $6 cheaper than it was during Prime Day back in July, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it this year. Head below for more details.

Crucial’s P3 Plus SSD discounted today is an M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 drive that is up to 43% faster than its predecessor. It may not be the fastest drive out there with read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,200MB/s, respectively, but it offers a solid price-to-performance ratio for an SSD with high bandwidth. This particular drive is available in capacities of 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, and they’re all discounted on Amazon right now with up to 50% in savings. This particular SSD is also compatible with older generation PCIe NVMe Gen 3 slots, and it comes with an MTFT (mean time to fail) rating of 1.5 million hours.

If you are looking for an alternative, then check out SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD at $59.50. It offers read and write speeds of up to 5,150MB/s and 4,900MB/s, respectively and is down from its usual price of $100.

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen 4 features:

NVMe (PCIe Gen4 x4) technology with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 650K/900K IOPS

Spacious storage up to 4TB

Performs up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs

Rated at MTTF greater than 1.5 million hours for extended longevity and reliability

Backward compatibility with Gen3

