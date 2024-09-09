New iPhone 16 cases from Spigen debut today from $16: ThinFit MagSafe, iMac-style, more

The 2024 Spigen iPhone 16 case collection has now landed, with just about all of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models now available for purchase. The brand’s new affordable iPhone 16 cases are here and, much like year’s past, are offering a giant selection of models and colorways for each of Apple’s new iPhone 16 models. You’ll find all of the new cases up for purchase right now over on the brand’s official Amazon storefront and we will take a look at some of our favorites down below.

New affordable Spigen iPhone 16 case have landed

While many of the affordable new Spigen iPhone 16 cases will be available on its official site, just about all of them will be priced lower on Amazon, and sometimes quite significantly. We are even seeing some models with on-page coupons at the ready too.

You’ll find a number of the brand’s styles you know and love making a return for iPhone 16 this year, but there are a few new enhancements made to the existing models worth mentioning. This is on top of the cutout Spigen, and the rest of the case makers for that matter, have needed to implement to accomodate Apple’s new multi-function “Capture” button that is located on the lower right side of the iPhone 16.

First, the ThinFit model, which is typically a popular one around here for folks just looking for a super minimal sheath for iPhone, free of garish logos and extra accoutrements – this year it has been revamped with a MagSafe array.

The brand also tells us it has revamped the Tough Armor MagSafe lineup using some sort of AI setup to test out the strength and protective nature of the new design to make it even more effective – it is now known as the Tough Armor (AI).

The Enzo Aramid is getting an updated back pattern to deliver a more fibrous textured feel. I have personally been a big fan of the Enzo Aramid ever since it released – it delivers an elevated and higher-end look with the detailed metal edging around the camera array, particularly sweet metal button covers, and the coin-style logo accent on the lower-third of the back case.

And the wonderful, vintage iMac-inspired model is also making a return for iPhone 16. We were big fans of these models when they launched for iPhone 15 and this year Spigen is introducing a new Tangerine colorway too.

Here are some of the highlight models for us:

Be sure to browse through all of this year’s new affordable Spigen iPhone 16 cases on the brand’s Amazon storefront and keep a close eye out for our hand’s on reviews for our favorites coming soon. If there are any specific models you want to get hand’s on with before you scoop one up, let us know below.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for a whole lot more of year’s new iPhone 16 accessories as well as early deals, and even some of the exclusive discounts we have secured just for 9to5 readers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!