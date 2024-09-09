Be ready to keep iPhone 16 front and center with this aluminum MagSafe desk stand at $15 (Save 54%)

With iPhone 16 all but announced at this point, you might want to get ahead of things with some MagSafe accessories. One notable discount we’re tracking now is courtesy of the official OMOTON storefront over at Amazon where you can now find its new aluminum MagSafe Desk Stand for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $13 off coupon has been clipped. Having hit the market just over a month ago for $33, it’s now seeing a massive 54% markdown. We did see it fall as low as $14.50 back in mid-August, but today’s offer comes within a mere $0.50 of that. Read up on all the features down below, and you’re bound to be impressed by the value offered here.

With loads of MagSafe stands on the market, there aren’t many that can compete with the flexibility of this model. It’s ready to elevate your iPhone 12 or newer in just about any orientation with an adjustability offered in the MagSafe portion, its arm, and even the base, which rotates a full 360 degrees. When not in use it can collapse down to a compact size that’s ready to be thrown in a bag. It’s also worth noting that this model features an aluminum construction, kicking plastic to the curb.

Speaking of MagSafe, you can now score Spigen’s new lockable 6-card Tintap wallet at $32. This spacious wallet holds more cards than most while also wielding magnets on both sides so you can take another MagSafe accessory with you. Finally, be sure to have a look at Anker’s thinnest power bank yet.

OMOTON Rotating MagSafe Desk Stand features:

Easily secure your devices to this cell phone stand, which functions as for magsafe phone stand on your desk. With powerful built-in magnets, attachment is quick and precise. Transform your workspace with iphone holder for desk. Please note: that this product does not support Mag-Safe charging

The phone stand for desk rotates 360°and adjusts to any angle, making it the perfect desk phone holder stand for your optimal viewing experience. Switch easily between horizontal and vertical modes for multi-angle viewing, always stable on your desktop. Experience the convenience of a desk phone stand that caters to your every need

This desk phone holder, crafted from high-quality aluminum, offers strong support with its smooth edges and sturdy construction. The phone desk stand wide base features non-slip silicone pads to ensure stability. With a durable hinged arm and secure angle adjustment the for magsafe desk mount

