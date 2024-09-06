Anker just debuted its thinnest power bank to date with Qi2 MagSafe charging [Launch deal]

Anker has had a strong series of new gear releases as of late, first with its new Prime Power stations complete with onboard color displays, and more recently its new IFA gear. We also featured the 3-in-1 15W travel charger, but now we are looking at another piece of its latest Qi2 gear with its slimline MagGo power banks. It’s not its first portable battery pack to feature the new charging standard, we have already featured the model with an onboard display and kickstand you can score for the same price, but the new model does deliver a higher-end design otherwise alongside a thinner form-factor. Now available for purchase, head below for more details and some information on how to score a launch deal.

Anker’s all-new 15W Qi2 MagSafe power bank is its thinnest yet at 0.5-inches

Joining the brand’s new travel charging puck, it is also introducing its latest in Qi2 power bank tech. The new MagGo model might have the same Qi2 15W power specs as the display-equipped model we mentioned above, and without the kickstand, but this is a far less chunky solution.

Alongside the ability to charge Apple’s latest handsets at the max 15W, Anker claims it can carry 1.8 full charges for an iPhone Pro, with the ability to take the Cupertino pro-grade pocket computer from 0 to 50% in 51 minutes.

We feature a ton of power banks around here, but one thing the super budget-friendly models tend to have in common, and something I’m not particularly stoked on, is how thick they are. The latest from Anker shrinks things down considerably with a 0.58- by 2.78 by 4.09-inch form-factor. The 10,000mAh power banks we feature at considerably lower prices than this very rarely come with a thickness at about half an inch.

Anker says it is its “slimmest design to date.”

One top of that, there’s a somewhat elevated design here, at least for a brand like Anker. It has definitely been stepping its game up in this department as of late, but this looks a lot like something that could from one of the higher-end accessory maker brands to me. I might even suggest the white model reminds me of some of the early Apple accessories too.

The main body of the device is strapped with a silver metal band of sorts, complete with what looks like a sort of chamfered edge detail. You’ll find the main USB-C port embedded on the bottom alongside the LED power indication lights with a power switch on the side edge of this metal detailing.

There are four colors to choose from too.

It ships with a 23.62-inch USB-C cable and is now available for purchase on Amazon at $69.99 shipped. However, if you visit this page, adding any two pieces of Anker gear you see there will knock 15% off your order right now. You will also find it in a broader range of colors directly from Anker, but there’s now 2 for 15% launch deals there.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!