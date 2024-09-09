Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Collection $20, Monster Hunter Stories 1+ 2 $37, more

Whether you’re waiting on the eventual release of the epic-looking new Metal Gear Solid Delta or not, now’s a notable time to catch up on the series’ history with the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. Amazon is offering the Switch version down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40, this is up to 50% off and matching the Amazon low. While PlayStation and Xbox gamers might have some of these older classics laying around from previous re-releases, this collection is a great way to add all of the early games to your Switch library in one fell swoop. It includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge. Head below for more of today’s best game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

