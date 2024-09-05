Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

Sony is celebrating 30 years of PlayStation with the release of Astro Bot this Friday, a “nostalgic homage to the original Gran Turismo,” digital soundtracks from classic PlayStation games, and the new “Shapes of Play” collection, among other things. But what better way to usher in 30 years of PlayStation then with the reveal of PS5 Pro and a subsequent launch? Am I right? And…the new 30th anniversary announcement might have just revealed the look of the long awaited pro-grade PlayStation 5 too. Head below for more details.

Okay so, there’s pretty cool things on tap as PlayStation ramps up to its 30th anniversary – the actual date is in a few month’s time. Some of the highlights here are the new My First GT coming to all PS5 and PS4 players this holiday, a series of digital game soundtracks coming to Spotify “from fan-favorite PlayStation franchises,” and some free online multiplayer weekends.

PlayStation Shapes of Play toys

But the most unique part of today’s official PlayStation 30th anniversary announcements for me are the new Shapes of Play toys.

The new collection of Shapes of Play toys are crafted by the same team responsible for the design of PlayStation consoles (and likely the upcoming PS5 Pro) and deliver what you might call abstract PlayStation collectible figurines.

Here are the three Shape of Play toys that are launching this December “exclusively through direct.playstation.com in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Benelux”

Shapes of Play: Battle is a board game where you can challenge a friend to line up four different shapes of the same color on the board to win.

is a board game where you can challenge a friend to line up four different shapes of the same color on the board to win. Shapes of Play: Create is a set of magnetic blocks that you can position in any direction to create fun shapes.

is a set of magnetic blocks that you can position in any direction to create fun shapes. Shapes of Play: Recharge lets you experience a new way to recharge between games, especially after that tough boss battle.

Sony just revealed/confirmed the look of the new PS5 Pro?

The Shape of Play toys actually look pretty cool and make for sweet little PlayStation collectibles. But by far the most interesting potential development of today’s 30th anniversary announcement is the key art? Sony looks to have included an icon for the new PS5 Pro hidden in the artwork you see on the top of this post:

As per our latest report, folks have claimed to have seen the official packaging for the upcoming console and say there is indeed a three-line design swiping across at least one side of the console, exactly like you see above.

I guess we already figured it was coming, but it would appear now we might be less than a couple weeks away from an official reveal of the PS5 Pro.

My First GT

This holiday, look forward to a free trial version designed to attract a diverse players of all skill levels to the globally acclaimed Gran Turismo 7. This upcoming release will include some of the favorite cars, tracks, and race events that evoke the nostalgia and excitement of the very first GT experience. Look out for more details on My First GT, available to all PS5 and PS4 players this holiday.

Digital game soundtracks

In collaboration with Sony Music, each month from October through January, we’ll release for the first time on Spotify a set of digital soundtracks from fan-favorite PlayStation franchises. You’ll be able to stream the following game soundtracks on Spotify or purchase them on various digital music storefronts, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and participating music retailers:

God of War

God of War II

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Twisted Metal

Starhawk

Unit 13

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!