Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 is lower than it was during Prime Day at $279 ($101 off)

Folks looking for a Chromebook can now cash in on this deal on Amazon that drops Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 to $279 shipped. This particular Chromebook has a $380 price tag, but it has been fetching $350 in recent months. Today’s deal serves an impressive 27% discount to shave $101 off its listed price on Amazon. It’s now fetching $21 less than our previous mention from July, marking a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a capable machine that packs an Intel Core i3-N305 processor with up to 3.8GHz clock speed and 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with a 14-inch IPS FHD panel with an FHD camera and privacy shutter, and you also get a 128GB SSD for storage. The highlight of this particular Chromebook, however, is that it packs up to 11 hours of battery life, which should be enough to power through a full workday. Not only is the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 powerful enough to handle pretty much all your day-to-day workloads, but it also supports all the latest Google AI features.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 features:

  • Runs ChromeOS, with Google AI: The fast, secure operating system built by Google comes with AI tools to make hard work feel easy. Write like a pro, design unique backgrounds, and reimagine photos with generative AI.
  • Get the best of Google AI and 2 TB of storage for 12 months with a new Chromebook Plus: Chromebook Plus comes with 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan including Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more to boost your productivity and creativity. Plus, you get 2 TB of secure cloud storage from Google One
  • 2x faster performance: With a 2x faster Intel Core i3-N305 processor and up to double the memory, you can edit Google Docs, photos, and videos, while watching your favorite shows in Full HD on a 1080p display. Plus, more power means faster gameplay.**
  • Advanced apps for work and play: Create with Adobe Photoshop, edit videos with LumaFusion, and game with GeForce NOW. All your favorite apps and more are just a click away (Adobe Photoshop subscription required.)

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
