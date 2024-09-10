Say goodbye to messy cords with this 148-piece cable management kit at $9.50 (Amazon low, 21% off)

If cables are wrecking the sleek look you’re going for in your office, we’ve got a deal to help you straighten things out. Currently, you can head over to Amazon and find the official OneLeaf storefront there offering its 148-piece Cable Management Kit for $9.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. Usually, you’d need to fork over $12, so today’s deal takes 21% off that amount. It also happens to be a match for the Amazon low, making this an ideal time to cash in and tidy things up around your space. Learn more about what this kit includes down below.

Even with an organized desk, it’s still easy for just a few cords to take a streamlined setup and make it look disheveled. The good news is that you can wrangle those cords with this collection of cable management. Here’s a snapshot of what’s included: silicone cord holders, zip tie mounts, clips, zip ties, cable tie rolls, and more. With this much versatility, you shouldn’t have a problem cleaning up the messy cords in your office, home theater, and more. I’ve been using stuff like this for years and it’s among some of the first things I buy when overhauling my office.

And if you’re looking for an extra USB-C cable and want something made by Apple, the company’s official 60W woven USB-C cord is $15 right now. Finally, be sure to check out this aluminum MagSafe desk stand while it’s down to $15 Prime shipped. Swing by our home goods and smartphone accessories guides to find more deals like these.

OneLeaf 148-piece Cable Management Kit features:

PACKAGE CONTENTS: 6* adhesive silicone cord holders, 10* cable zip tie mounts, 8* cable clip, 100* cable zip ties, 2* cable ties roll, 10* cable ties, 10* cable ties with adhesive, 2* 10-hole cord holders. These accessories enable you to effortlessly manage and access your tangled cords wherever you need them.

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL APPLICATION: Our cable management kit is specifically designed for installation on smooth surfaces, versatile and applicable to cable storage and various scenarios such as walls, and desks, effectively organizing office desktops, concealing tangled cables, enhancing the environment’s aesthetics, bringing tidiness and order to your space.

SAFETY: OneLeaf cable management kit can be used to manage wires and cords, messy and extra-long wires are no longer your trouble. It is not only neat and beautiful, but more importantly, it is safe to prevent children and pets from touching wires and eliminate electrical safety hazards.

