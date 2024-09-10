It’s hard to beat three 6-foot 60W USB-C cables at just $5 Prime shipped (New low, 50% off)

Drop by the official Cable Matters storefront over at Amazon to find a 3-pack of its 6-foot 60W USB-C Cables for $4.99 Prime shipped once code 50KCXFBA is applied during checkout. If you don’t have Prime, shipping charges can be avoided when you have at least $35 in your cart. This bundle of cables tends to sell for $10, which still isn’t bad at $3.33 per cable, but today’s offer takes 50% off to drop your per cable price to a mere $1.66 each. Historically speaking, the lowest price we’ve tracked for these cables was $6, so this deal strikes a new low. Keep on reading to learn more.

Pick up one of these bundles today and you’ll have three backup USB-C cables at your disposal for an incredibly low price. These aren’t short 3-foot cables either, each one spans 6 feet. Charging speeds reach 60W and data transfers top out at 480Mb/s. While not the fastest cables out there, it’s truly difficult to beat the value here. Especially when you factor in that these come from a reputable brand.

If you’re trying to streamline things, you may prefer to pick up one of the fancy new power banks we’ve seen a lot lately that wield a built-in USB-C cable. Right now you can score Anker’s 20,000mAh 30W Zolo power bank with integrated woven USB-C cable at $29. Plus, folks looking to score official cables from Apple can pick up its 60W woven USB-C cable at $15.

Power and Charge: Connect laptops, smartphones, and tablets for ultra-fast USB-C charging with this 60W (20V 3A) USB C charger cable pack; This USBC to USBC cable pack supports up to 60W Power Delivery charging on compatible devices such as iPhone 15/15 Pro/15 Plus/15 Pro Max, iPad Mini 6/ Pro 2021, iPad Air 4, Galaxy S23/S22/S21/S20/S10/S10+/S10e/S8/ S8+/ S9/ S9+/Galaxy Note 20 Ultra/20/10+/10/9/8

Multiple Choices: This USB-C cable offers black, white and multi-color packs; Find the perfect color match for your devices with this USB-C to USB-C cable pack, or make finding the right charger in a cable bundle simpler with different colored cables; The size options offered by the USB C cord are perfect for charging a variety of devices

Extremely Soft and Flexible: The Type C to Type C cable features an ultra-durable yet flexible cable jacket for enhanced tangle resistance and protection when bending and flexing the cable; The tangle-free USB C cord is soft to the touch while providing unparalleled durability in the most demanding conditions

