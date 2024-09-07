Apple’s official 60W woven USB-C cable hits $15 Amazon all-time low, 240W model at $23

Update: Amazon and Best Buy (as part of its Deals of the Day) are now offering the 1-meter Apple 60W USB-C Woven Charge Cable for a touch less now down at $14.70 Prime shipped. You can still score the 2-meter 240W model down at $23 as well. Details below in the original post.

Alongside deals on the official Apple MagSafe Charger and the 20W USB-C Power Adapter we are tracking right now from $14, the Cupertino woven USB-C cables are joining the party. Amazon is now offering the 1-meter Apple 60W USB-C Woven Charge Cable down at $15 and the 2-meter 240W USB-C Woven Charge Cable at $23, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $19 and $29 respectively, you’re looking at over 20% off and a pair of Amazon all-time lows.

Now, needless to say, there are less pricey cables out there from other brands, and good ones too. But as per usual, that is always the case with Apple gear. Folks who love the Cupertino gear, love the Cupertino gear, and the deals are now live on its official woven cables.

More than respectable wattage passthrough aside, especially on the longer one, you’re looking at Apple’s woven, rope-style cables at two different sizes for all of your charging, syncing, and data transfers needs.

Or skip the Apple tax altogether and score this 2-pack of 60W Anker cables for a fraction of the price. This deal has been very popular among 9to5Toys readers (and staffers) since it when live the other day, and you can still grab them right now for just $5.50 Prime shipped.

Apple 240W USB-C Woven Charge Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable is made with a woven design—with USB-C connectors on both ends—and is ideal for charging, syncing, and transferring data between USB-C devices.

It supports charging of up to 240 watts and transfers data at USB 2 rates.

Pair the USB-C Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your devices from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities.

USB-C power adapters sold separately.

Cable Length: 2 meter or 6 feet

