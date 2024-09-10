Caseology’s iPhone 16 collection includes new stylish and affordable cases starting at $17

Apple’s new iPhone 16 series has officially landed and so has a bunch of new cases from various manufacturers. Caseology has also debuted a new collection for the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max models, and it includes a couple of new styles that are up for grabs right now. Caseology’s new iPhone 16 cases this year start at just $16.99 Prime shipped, and they offer solid protection for your phone while also making it stand out from the rest with many other cases. Head below for more details on all the available iPhone 16 cases from Caseology.

Caseology’s iPhone 16 case collection includes two new styles this year in addition to the ones we know and love from the brand. New to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max this year is Caseology’s Dual Grip Mag which is available in Onyx Black, Jade Green, and Cobalt Blue finishes. This Military Grade drop tested case has a stylish design composed of a sleek stripe pattern at the back. It’s a relatively slim case that doesn’t add too much bulk to your phone, and it also has textured sides for added grip. Additionally, Caseology has also debuted a new style called Nano Pop Mag Kickstand for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This one is similar to the Nano Pop case that we’ve known for a while now, but it comes with a built-in kickstand that you can deploy for hands-free viewing.

Caseology’s new Dual Grip Mag and Nano Pop Mag Kickstand cases are now available with prices starting at $18 on Amazon.

Let’s look at Caseology’s collection of cases for the iPhone 16 series below:

Caseology Athlex Mag $17

Joined dual layers and integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection.

Accent lines on the back providing ergonomic design for your fingers. Contemporary high-contrast accents and luxe design.

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Capella Mag $18

Integrated magnetic ring compatible with MagSafe chargers will keep your device secure and aligned.

Ultra-clear TPU with anti-yellowing technology and PC layer ensures shock absorption, raised lip around camera provides additional protection.

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Capella Mag Kickstand $20

Integrated magnetic ring compatible with MagSafe chargers will keep your device secure and aligned. Now including Kickstand capabilities with Capella Mag

Ultra-clear TPU with anti-yellowing technology and PC layer ensures shock absorption, raised lip around camera provides additional protection.

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Nano Pop Mag $19

Integrated magnets will keep your device secure and aligned and are compatible with MagSafe chargers.

Silicone feel case offers snug-fit while remaining lint and dust-free in your pockets. Bold two-tone colors and protective raised camera ring design.

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Parallax Mag $19

Integrated magnets will keep your device secure and are compatible with MagSafe chargers

3D Hexa Cube Design offers enhanced ergonomics as well as built-in textured TPU grip on all edge

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

You can head over to Caseology’s official storefront on Amazon to check out the entire collection and grab a solid new case for iPhone 16.

