Dyson’s wild ANC headphones with removable vent mask and 50-hr. battery are now $300 off

Dyson doesn’t just make vacuums and fans folks, it also makes a high-end pair of noice cancelling headphones with a detachable air ventilation mask that are now $300 off. The regularly $700 Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones are now marked down to $399.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s still an expensive pair of headphones, but we are talking about a real conversation starter with some serious audio prowess and the included air ventilation mask with a solid $300 price drop at a new Amazon all-time low.

Okay we get it, not everyone, or rather, very few folks are going to be into these. But I happen to think they have quite an interesting design with the sort of exposed metal detailing and the vibrant hits of blue. They also include eight active noise-cancelling microphones designed to “monitor surrounding noise” alongside a pair of mic dedicated to telephony and transparency systems.

Joining the microsuede ear cushions and up to 50 hours of battery life, you also get a Bane mask! The headphones include the contact-free visor that “delivers purified air channeling a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth without touching your face.”

Again it’s not for everyone, but at a price like this and such a unique design setup, if you’re the one person waiting on a deal for these now’s your chance. They are now $149 under the price of Apple’s new AirPods Max colors with USB-C too.

Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones features:

Pure Dyson audio with advanced noise cancellation.

Intelligent signal processing combined with active noise cancellation – ensuring realistic, detailed audio.

Eight active noise-cancelling microphones monitor surrounding noise, with two additional microphones for telephony and transparency systems.

Full audio spectrum delivers a broad frequency range for absolute clarity in bass, mids, and highs.

Ear cup geometry and ergonomic engineering seal in sound and seal out noise. Micro-suede cushions the ears for comfort.

Dyson has created a unique EQ setting, optimizing the frequency curve for a more authentic audio experience.

