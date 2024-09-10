Don’t miss Elgato’s new Facecam Neo 1080p60 webcam with built-in privacy shutter at the $85 low

Amazon is now offering Elgato’s new Facecam Neo 1080p webcam for $84.99 shipped. This particular webcam debuted earlier this year in April carrying a $100 price tag alongside other products in Elgato’s new Neo lineup. It dropped to $85 for the first time a couple of days back before quickly jumping back up to its original price. Today’s 15% discount lands it back to the $85 low on Amazon, offering yet another chance to snag one at the lowest price on Amazon. Head below for more details.

Elgato’s new Facecam Neo webcam upgrades your video calls and streaming footage with 1080p 60fps output, complete with HDR support. You can even pair it with Elgato’s new Key Light Neo light that’s down to $75 from its usual price of $90. Just like other pieces of gear in Elgato’s Neo family, the Facecam Neo also has a white shell and offers a simple plug-and-play experience. It sits on top of your monitor or laptop and connects to the source via a USB-C cable. What’s also great about this webcam is that it offers a convenient easy-slide shutter for built-in privacy protection.

If you are picking up new gear for your work or gaming setup today, then don’t forget to check out LG’s new UltraGear 27-inch 180Hz curved gaming monitor at $170. It’ll pair nicely with some high-end gaming rigs and is down from its usual price of $250.

Elgato Facecam Neo features:

True HD image with smoother motion: Capture more detail in ultra-sharp 1080p video while moving naturally with less motion blur in 60 fps

Seamless Plug-and-Play Functionality: Ready out of the box with no software setup required. Ultra versatile, it works on laptops, desktops, setups with extra monitors, and in the apps you love

HDR enabled: Witness stunning video even in harsh lighting. Vibrant colors and richer details come alive, revealing the full beauty of your scene

Enhanced Privacy Assurance: Gain peace of mind with a convenient easy-slide shutter for built-in privacy protection

