Amazon low returns to FlexiSpot’s 63-inch electric standing desk in all colors, now $170 (Reg. $260)

It hasn’t been long since we spotted FlexiSpot’s OC4 Lite office chair on sale earlier today, and now we’re seeing the official FlexiSpot Amazon storefront also offer its 63- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk for $169.99 shipped. This takes $90 off the usual $260 going rate, which works out to nearly 35% in savings. Today’s offer is also a match of the all-time low. Picking up the office chair and desk could be a great way to kick off the fall and winter seasons ahead. Learn more about this desk down below.

With cooler weather ahead, chances are high that your daily activity may drop. Thankfully, today’s offer paves the way for you get up and move around whenever the mood strikes. For $170, you’re getting a spacious 63- by 24-inch desk that can quietly adjust the surface to be anywhere from 28.9 to 46.5 inches high. This model sports four memory presets, as well, allowing you to quickly adjust to a specified height. There’s plenty of room for several monitors, a laptop, and much more. Both black, white, and maple colorways are on sale, ensuring you can pick your preferred style without needing to spend more.

As mentioned earlier, FlexiSpot’s OC4 Lite office chair is also on sale. RIght now you can pick it up for $140, which delivers 30% in savings when compared with its usual $200 price tag. Buying both the desk and chair will work out to $310, which isn’t bad at all to give your office such a massive overhaul. Finally, don’t forget to tidy up all of your cords with this 148-piece cable management kit at $9.50.

FlexiSpot 63- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk features:

4 MEMORY PRESETS: Easily store and recall different height settings with our multifunctional memory system. Effortlessly switch between sitting and standing to reduce the risk of health issues like back and neck pain caused by prolonged sitting.

STURDY AND RELIABLE: Built with a solid construction and a weight capacity of 154lbs, this desk offers stability and durability for all your work essentials. You can trust it to support your equipment and provide a reliable workspace for years to come.

SILENT OPERATION: Enjoy a peaceful and distraction-free working environment with the ultra-quiet motor that operates below 50dB. Say goodbye to noisy distractions and focus on your tasks without any disturbance.

