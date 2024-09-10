My beloved FlexiSpot office chair is on sale for $140 shipped, grab one of your own at 30% off

With cooler months ahead, chances are high that you may find yourself spending even more time inside and at your desk. For this reason, I highly recommend taking the time to craft a more comfortable office. Thankfully, you can do it on a budget with the official FlexiSpot storefront at Amazon now offering its OC4 Lite Office Chair in black or white for $139.98 shipped. Usually sold for $200, we’re now seeing a $60 price drop that takes 30% off the amount you’d normally need to spend. Today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low, making this deal just about as good as it gets. This is the office chair I use each day, and I love it. You can read my review right here. And for more details, scroll down below.

Having personally added one of these to my office a few months back, I can confidently say it is one of my favorite office upgrades of 2024. It has alleviated the aches and pains I tend to get in my back, neck, and shoulders, thanks to its ergonomic design. This model sports six points of support that include: head, back, lumbar, hip, forearm, and thigh. With both black or white colorways on sale today, you have the freedom to pick something bright or dark, allowing you to nail the look you’re after.

This is far from the only office upgrade options we’ve spotted on sale. For instance, this 10-in-1 surge protector with USB-A and Type-C ports is down to $12 Prime shipped. You can also breathe cleaner air at home when you pick up Govee’s Siri-ready large room purifier at $100. For more deals like these, be sure to hit up our dedicated home goods hub.

FlexiSpot OC4 Lite Office Chair features:

This ergonomic office chair offers 6 points support (head/back/lumbar/hip/forearm/thigh). Flexispot designs ergonomic chairs to meet different needs, the seat height, headrest, armrests and lumbar support are adjustable to accommodate different users and sitting postures. Suitable for long sitting and reduce your pain.

The flip-up armrests allow the chair to be used in various scenarios according to the needs of different consumers, such as a computer chair, video gaming chair, home office desk chair, executive chair, student office chair, or conference room chair. Simple yet elegant in design, fully functional, and an excellent value for money.

This home office desk chair is a game-changer for those with sedentary lifestyles, featuring breathable mesh fabric for exceptional ventilation. Designed to keep your back cool and comfortable during long hours of work, study, or gaming, this chair helps you stay focused and relaxed. Enjoy unparalleled comfort and support that boosts both productivity and well-being..

