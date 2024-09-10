Top off your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone with LISEN’s 170W car charger at new $18 low (Reg. $40)

Prime members can head over to Amazon and take advantage of the official LISEN storefront’s offer on its 170W Car Charger with 240W USB-C Cable for $18.19 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. This bundle tends to sell for $40, so the Prime exclusive offer paired with the aforementioned coupon leads to a whopping 54% off. Unsurprisingly, this stacked deal leads to a new all-time low. You can find out more about this car charging solution down below.

We’ve seen a lot of powerful car chargers debut this year, with Anker’s 167.5W car charger being a favorite among 9to5Toys readers. That model bounces between $40 and $50 though, with this offering from LISEN spicing things up by severely undercutting it on price. Power is distributed between a 140W USB-C port, 30W Type-C, and 30W USB-A. That’s more than enough to top off a MacBook Pro, iPad, and iPhone simultaenously. You’ll even get a braided 3.3-foot braided 240W USB-C cable with your purchase.

Need more cables to go with today’s purchase? Well, we’ve got you covered with this 3-pack of 6-foot 60W USB-C cables at $5 Prime shipped. At just over $1.50 each, this is price you’ll have a hard time beating, especially when looking for options from a brand as well known as Cable Matters. And be sure to tidy up all of your new cords with this 148-piece cable management kit at $9.50.

LISEN 170W Car Charger features:

170W MUTIPLE FAST CHARGING: Experience the pinnacle of charging technology with the 170W fast charging USB C car charger. Equipped with USB-C2 + USB-C1 ports supporting PD 3.1 & QC 4.0 up to 140W and 30W, and a USB-A port offering QC30W, this fast car charger is compatible with PD3.0, QC4.0, PPS, and QC3.0 fast charging protocols. Power up three devices simultaneously at once for your MacBook, iPad, cellphone, iphone 15 pro max plus, optimizing your time on the road with a total output of 170W.

140W PD3.1&QC4.0 TURBO CHARGING: Among the most powerful in its class, the LISEN Fast USBC macbook car charger iphone rapidly charges your devices with a 140W output, speeding up to 10X faster than standard 30W car charger usb c. It can charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max to 90% in just about 20 minutes and fully charge a MacBook/iPad Air in approximately 30 mins. Whether you’re traveling, working from your car, or camping outdoors, this charger ensures you are always powered up quickly and efficiently.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!