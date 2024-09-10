Score LISEN’s 3-in-1 Metal MagSafe fold-out charger for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at just $33 (50% off)

You can head over to LISEN’s official Amazon storefront to find its new 3-in-1 foldable metal MagSafe charger for $33.24 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 50% off coupon to see the discount price at checkout. This particular travel charger with a $66.50 price tag has been fetching close to $50 in recent months. Today’s 50% discount, however, shaves $33 off its listed price on Amazon to land one of the best prices we have seen. Head below for more details to find out why this would be a solid addition to your Apple EDC.

This LISEN 3-in-1 charger is very similar to Anker’s brand-new 3-in-1 Qi2 fold-out charger from IFA which costs $90. It’s essentially a one-stop charging solution to power your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, and it can deliver up to 15W of power while offering MagSafe support with seamless magnetic alignment action. What’s also great about this charger is its compact form factor, which makes it very easy to carry around. Its fold-out design makes it pocketable, but you can also use it as a desk or a bedside table accessory to power all your essential Apple gear everyday. This particular fold-out 3-in-1 charger also comes with a wall adapter and a USB-C to USB-C cable to ensure you’re ready to charge your gear out of the box without having to pick them separately.

This, by the way, is not the only LISEN charger that’s discounted today, and you can head to our smartphone accessories hub to find its 170W 3-port car charger for just $18, down from its usual price of $40.

LISEN 3-in-1 metal fold-out MagSafe charger features:

Upgrade your travel experience with our latest ultra-compact wireless charging pad. As small as your AirPods, it easily slips into your pocket, ensuring you can charge your iPhone, iWatch, and AirPods anytime, anywhere. With exclusive metal construction, elegant appearance, and comfortable grip, it is extremely easy to use. Experience the unparalleled convenience and style brought to you by LISEN’s lightweight, travel-ready charging station.

A one-stop wireless charging solution for iPhone Apple Watch and AirPods. With high-speed charging up to 15W and seamless magnetic alignment, it instantly powers up your Apple devices. The understated luxurious design and unique color palette are crafted to perfectly complement your devices, making it the ideal companion.

The Travel Charger for Multiple Devices latest version is the smallest and most powerful generation, making it perfect for easy portability. It’s also an excellent choice for your nightstand, desk, office, or hotel room, keeping your space neat and orderly. As a convenient charging solution for a busy lifestyle, it eliminates tangled adapters and cables, providing you with a more comfortable life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!