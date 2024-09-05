Anker debuts new 3-in-1 fold-out 15W Qi2 charger for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at IFA

Anker has taken to the show floor at IFA 2024 in Berlin to show off some of its latest tech, including its new MagSafe-compatible MagGo UFO Charger – a 3-in-1 foldable travel charger with Qi2. The brand has been making a strong push into the 15W Qi2 space across this year alongside range of new charging devices headlined by a series of new MagSafe charging stands and its 250W Prime Charging Stations with the onboard status/clock display, but now it’s time for some on-the-go gear. Dive in below for a closer look at the new MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 UFO Charger and more. 

Anker’s new 3-in-1 UFO fold-out 15W Qi2 charger

The clear headliner, at least for me, with the new Anker gear on display is the new 3-in-1 travel-ready charger. It appears to be heavily inspired by the Twelve South Butterfly, which features a similar fold-out setup and puck-style form-factor, albeit with only two charging pads. 

Whereas the Butterfly (check out the SE models right here) unfolds in half to reveal a 15W MagSafe charger on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other, attached at the hip with a straps of sorts, the new Anker model is much of the same, just with a third charging pad to complete the trifecta of travel tech power requirements (for most folks). 

It delivers a similar puck-style form factor, unfolding to present a Qi2-certified MagSafe-compatible iPhone charger on the far left, strapped to another 5W Qi pad in the middle for AirPods and the like, that is attached again to a third, 5W Apple Watch charging puck on the right. 

Each of the charging modules are strung together with a rubbery strap that passes power from the USB-C port found along the back of the middle unit that then attaches to the included 40W wall charger or a USB power outlet of some sort. It also ships with a 5-foot USB-C cable. 

The new Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 UFO Charger is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront at $89.99 shipped in black and white colors, but it appears some of the more colorful options will be launching later this fall as well. 

The brand is also showing off a new $40 MagGo Qi2 charging stand, not unlike what we have already seen from the brand in this price range with the 15W of juice, but with a fully rotating and tilt-able MagSafe charging pad. But another real highlight of the new gear has to be the 30W MagGo power bank with the pop-out Apple Watch charger you can score right now for $79.99 shipped. More details on this one are inbound, but the short-form version is something very similar to its other 10,000mAh battery packs, complete with an integrated USB-C cable, but with a fold-out Apple Watch charger too. 

