Score SanDisk’s 400MB/s 128GB USB-C flash drive at the $18 Amazon low, or 256GB at $21

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/Type-C flash drive to $13.13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This particular drive with a $22 price tag has been fetching $18 in recent months. Today’s 40% discount on its listed price shaves $5 off its usual going rate to make it even lighter on your wallet. This particular drive hasn’t been this low since it briefly dropped to the $13 mark back in June. The 256GB variant in Lavender is also down to $21 from its usual price of $33. Head below for more details.

This SanDisk portable drive packs 128GB storage which should be enough for most users who want to quickly store or transfer data between devices. It offers transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s and comes with both USB-C and USB-A connectivity with a reversible design. The SanDisk Go USB-C flash drive is also quite compact, so you can easily carry and use it with a variety of devices including smartphones, laptops, and more.

If you are shopping for flash drives and other storage drives like microSD cards today, then consider picking up a docking station like Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with dual HDMI at $30 instead of its $40 usual price. Other accessories for your Mac are waiting for you over at our Mac accessories hub in which we’ve highlighted deals on a webcam, power bank, and more.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go Flash Drive features:

The 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, and Mac and USB Type-A computers.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos

Automatically back up photos with SanDisk Memory Zone app

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!