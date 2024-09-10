Satechi’s brand new passport wallet with Find My, MagSafe wireless charging, more is down to $54 low

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its brand new Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My for $53.99 shipped once you clip the on-page 10% off coupon. This passport wallet debuted just last week at IFA with a $60 price tag. It’s now seeing a solid 10% discount on Amazon, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Today’s deal offers the very first time to save on this Passport Cover from a brand that’s a staple around here, so head below for more details and see if you want to snag one for yourself.

This particular passport holder comes with official Find My support, meaning you can quickly load it up on the Find My app on your iPhone to track it in real time and even receive notifications when you leave it behind. What’s also great about this vegan-leather passport cover is that it comes with full wireless MagSafe and Qi charging, making it incredibly easy to juice it back up when it’s running low on power. All you really have to do is drop it on a Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe wireless charger instead of reaching for a cable and looking for its charging pin/port. Other highlights of the Satechi Passport Cover include space for a dedicated passport holder on the inside along with four card slots and a full-length slot to carry a boarding pass, built-in RFID protection, and an animal-friendly vegan leather construction, among other things.

If you are looking to score a wireless MagSafe charger for your desk then check out ESR’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that just hit the scene for $70. Other MagSafe chargers and wireless charging pads are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories hub, so be sure to check them out.

Satechi Passport Holder features:

Find My Passport Wallet tracker – Equipped with Find My technology, easily locate your travel passport wallet, using the Find My app. Get audible alerts and step-by-step directions, plus notifications if it’s left behind, ensuring your travel documents are always secure and within reach.

Efficient Wireless Charging – Stay powered up without the hassle of cables. Simply place your passport cover on a Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe wireless charger, the LED charging light indicator will turn orange while charging and green once fully charge. Enjoy up to five months of seamless use without the need for frequent recharging. Note: It is recommended to fully charge your passport cover once every 3 months.

4-Card Holder with RFID Protection – Store up to four cards or important documents securely. Satechi RFID Passport holder keeps your sensitive information secure. From boarding passes to credit cards, keep all your travel essentials in one convenient place for stress-free travel.

