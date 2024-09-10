Score a copy of TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants at the $20 Amazon low today, more

Amazon is now giving folks a notable chance to scoop up a copy of the new TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants on Nintendo Switch down at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers can also grab a copy today starting at $19.93 Prime shipped. This one debuted this past spring as the latest entry in the Nickelodeon published Turtle’s games as a “re-experience” of the (sort of) classic arcade game with “3 additional stages and 6 additional bosses never-before-seen in the classic 2017 arcade.” You can play as all four Turtles across six stages, including Dimension X and Coney Island, with 13 total boss battles until you make your way to “your arch-nemesis Shredder in his own lair.” Local 4-player co-op is at the ready here.

