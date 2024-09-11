This 3-pack of meross smart HomeKit water sensors alerts you of leaks at $46 (New low, $15 ea.)

Prime members can head to the official meross Amazon storefront to find its 3-pack of Smart Water Sensor Alarms with the hub for $45.99 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page $14 off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This is regularly a $73 kit that comes with three sensors and a hub to deliver peace of mind by detecting a leak before it turns into a flood. Today’s deal, however, offers a solid 36% discount to shave $27 off its usual going rate to land it $2 below our previous mention from last month. This is a solid deal considering a single sensor is currently fetching $26. Head below for more details.

This pack of meross smart HomeKit water sensors comes with three units, which you can place at different spots in your home to detect a water leak. The meross water leak sensor will not only detect water leaks but also alerts you via the Home app on your iPhone or iPad when it detects unexpected water. What really makes this leak sensor better than many other options on the market is its ability to connect with your HomeKit setup to provide real-time updates. Other highlights of this smart sensor alarm kit include up to 100m of range, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and more.

If you are looking for smart home gear today, then check out Linkind’s Edison smart bulbs with Matter at under $7 each. Also, don’t forget to swing by our smart home hub for more deals on gears to improve your smart home setup.

meross Smart Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

