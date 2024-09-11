Amazon now undercutting Samsung’s deals on Galaxy Z Flip 6 with new all-time lows at $150 off

New all-time low pricing is now landing on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphone. With the Discover Samsung Fall sale now in full swing we are tracking the best post-release pricing yet on the new Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro as well as Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But the price drops are also carrying over to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well courtesy of both Samsung and Amazon. If you have gear to trade in against your purchase, Samsung is offering elevated instant trade-in credit to the tune of as much as $650 – this can yield as much as $770 off the purchase of the phone. But if you don’t have gear to trade in, Amazon is being aggressive and undercutting the straight up cash deals Samsung is offering.

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 down at $949.99 and the 512GB model on sale for $1,169.99 shipped. Regularly $1,100 and $1,220, this is $150 off both models to deliver the best straight up cash deals we have tracked at Amazon since release – the pre-order gift card was a touch better value at $200, but you had to fork out the full bill with that.

Samsung’s cash deals top out at $120 and the 256GB model isn’t on sale at all. But again, if you have gear to trade-in you’ll want to take this route. Samsung also has three online exclusive colors – Crafted Black, Peach, and White – you can’t get at Amazon.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on review, we said we “don’t think the Galaxy Z flip 6 could look any better. Every material choice fits together in harmony, and a closed Flip 6 on a table just looks great.”

The whole handset is just 71.9mm wide and sports a pair of onboard displays, one Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 1080 x 2460 resolution and the other Super AMOLED at 720 x 748 powered by a larger 4,000mAh battery. You’ll find a front-side 10MP camera and an up to 50MP around back capable of UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 60fps video resolutions. The main camera has “optical quality zoom 2x (enabled by Adaptive Pixel sensor) and digital zoom up to 10x.

Dive into our Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on review for complete rundown of what you’re in for.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features:

Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically; Whether you’re posing in front of a famous landmark or want to get the whole group in, keep everything you want in frame. Galaxy Z Flip6 takes great photos and easily fixes imperfections, moves objects and enhances colors using Photo Assist with Galaxy AI. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode; When held in FlexMode, Galaxy Z Flip6 lets you easily control the cam with one hand and use Smooth Zoom control to record moments as they happen. Say bye to being lost in translation & hi to fluency in up to 16 languages using Interpreter with Galaxy AI; In FlexMode, your phone displays translations on both sides of the screen for easy in-person conversation

