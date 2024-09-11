This Anker 6-in-1 docking station for gaming handhelds is down to $35 Amazon low (Reg. $50)

You can head over to Amazon and find Anker’s official storefront offering its latest 6-in-1 USB-C docking station at $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $35. This USB-C hub for gaming handhelds debuted earlier this year in April with a $50 price tag. It dropped to $36 last month, but today’s 30% discount knocks it $1 below our previous mention to mark a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

This 6-in-1 Anker docking station was made specifically for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other PC gaming handhelds. Not only does it offer all the essential ports to expand your portable console’s connectivity, but it also lets you neatly stow and charge your gaming device when it’s not in use. Alternatively, you can also use this dock as a stand while using an external controller or a mouse and keyboard to play games on your handheld. As far as the ports are concerned, it offers a 100W Power Delivery port for speedy charging alongside a 1Gb/s Ethernet port, a 4K HDMI output, and a pair of USB-A ports and one USB-C port all running at 5Gb/s. This dock is great for those who want to connect their handheld to a big screen with 4K 60fps output.

If you are looking for more ways to improve your portable gaming experience today, then check out Sabrent’s Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 SSD at $90. It offers read and write speeds of 4,750MB/s and 4,300MB/s, respectively, and is down from its usual price of $125.

Anker 6-in-1 Steam Deck USB-C hub features:

6-in-1 USB-C Hub: Connect, charge, and play without limits thanks to a 100W PD-IN port for fast charging, a 4K HDMI output, a 1Gbps Ethernet port, two USB-A ports at 5Gbps each, and one USB-C port at 5Gbps.

See Every Detail: The 4K@60Hz HDMI port brings your games to life with stunning resolution and crystal-clear imagery.(Note: The USB-C data port does not support screen mirroring.)

Ultra-Speed Ethernet: Dominate online play with lightning-fast 1,000 Mbps Ethernet, where every millisecond counts.

Unlimited Connections: Maximize your gameplay with versatile USB ports, offering 5Gbps speed for mice, keyboards, game controllers, and more.

What You Get: Anker USB-C Hub (6-in-1, For Handheld Game Console), 8.66-inch (220 mm) built-in USB C cable

