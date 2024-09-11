Upgrade your gaming handheld with Sabrent’s 1TB 4,750MB/s NVMe SSD for $90 today (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering Sabrent’s Rocket 1TB 2230 NVMe 4.0 SSD for $89.99 shipped. This particular SSD with a $125 price tag has been fetching $100 this year. Today’s deal knocks $10 off its usual going rate to land it back at the lowest price from August last year. This drive hasn’t been this low since January, which makes it a great time to cash in and add 1TB of storage to your favorite gaming handheld. Head below for more details.

The Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 SSD stands as a solid drive for gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally. This particular drive is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, and it offers read and write speeds of up to 4,750MB/s and 4,300MB/s, respectively, which is more than enough to run games smoothly. This would be a great upgrade over the internal SSDs in handhelds, which is typically a lot slower compared to many of these high-performance external drives.

If you’d rather get your hands on a full-sized 2280 NVMe drive for your PC or the ROG Ally X, then consider SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD at $59.50. It offers read and write speeds of up to 5,150MB/s and 4,900MB/s, respectively and is down from its usual price of $100.

Sabrent Rocket 1TB 2230 NVMe 4.0 SSD features:

Good Things Come in Small Packages: The Rocket 2230 fits just about anywhere. Need to upgrade your Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface, or other device where space is limited? We have you covered. Don’t risk buying a pulled OEM drive from a shady site – get a brand-new retail SSD designed to make your life easier. It also works on many longer slots so it will always be useful, plus it might be the right fit for your HTPC or smaller system.

David Versus Goliath: Don’t let the small size fool you: the Rocket 2230 is one very fast drive. It offers Gen4 NVMe performance in a tiny form factor. Hit up to 5GBps and push up to 800K IOPS with slick responsiveness. It’s also backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots with reduced bandwidth, but retains excellent latency.

Larger Than It Looks: Many 2230 drives are limited in capacity, which can make life more difficult, especially when trying to build a large game collection. Many devices come with limited internal storage space, forcing you to pay a premium or to rely on microSD cards. Now you can store everything you want on one drive as the Rocket 2230 comes in capacities of up to 1TB.

