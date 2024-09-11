New low strikes Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop 7 (2024) Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,002

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further for Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC at $1,001.80 shipped. Head below for more details in the original post.

We’ve tracked a lot of deals on newly launched Copilot+ PCs from Samsung, Dell, and more recently, but Microsoft’s own Surface Laptop (2024) has been fetching the full price since its debut. Well, that changes today as Amazon is offering the very first chance to save on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC in black at $1,027.17 shipped. That’s straight up a $173 discount on a brand new laptop that debuted a few months back carrying a $1,200 price tag. This is the first time we’re tracking a deal on this laptop which has fetched as much as $1,525 on Amazon. The same notebook, in case you’re wondering, is currently going for $1,400 at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 discounted today comes with a 13.8-inch touchscreen PixelSense Flow display with 2304 x 1536 resolution. This machine is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite 10-core chip and is coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Much like the other Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, this one also has a dedicated NPU to power through Microsoft’s Copilot+ features. Other highlights of the Surface Laptop 7 notebook include a premium aluminum chassis, a thin and light form factor, a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, and a good selection of ports including two USB-C 4, among other things.

This is not the only Copilot+ PC that’s discounted right now and you can also snag Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge with the same Snapdragon X Elite at $900. It also sports a 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen panel and is down from its usual price of $1,350.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC features:

[This is a Copilot+ PC] A new AI era begins. Experience enhanced performance and AI capabilities with Copilot+ PC, boosting productivity with security and privacy in mind

[Introducing Surface Laptop] Power, speed, and touchscreen versatility with AI features. Transform your work, play, and creativity with a razor-thin display and best-in-class specs.

[Exceptional Performance] Surface Laptop delivers faster performance than the MacBook Air M3[1], with blazing NPU speed for seamless productivity and AI apps.

[All-Day Battery Life] Up to 20 hours of battery life[6] to focus, create, and play all day.

[Brilliant 13.8Touchscreen Display] Bright HDR tech, ultra-thin design, and optimized screen space.

