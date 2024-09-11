This FlexiSpot height-adjustable drafting chair with footrest complements your standing desk at $110.50 low

Over at Amazon, you’ll find FlexiSpot’s official storefront offering its TC1 Tall Mesh Office Drafting Chair in white for $110.49 shipped once you clip the on-page 35% off coupon. That’s almost a $60 discount on a chair that would normally cost you $170. This particular chair has mostly been fetching its full price on Amazon outside a few occasional drops to $128. Today’s 35% discount knocks it well below its previous all-time on Amazon to land the lowest price we can find. Prime members can also snag the same chair in black and a white and grey dual-tone finish at $115.50 shipped. Head below for more details.

The FlexiSpot TC1 is a drafting chair with a wide range of height adjustments, making it suitable for standing desks. This particular model also offers additional adjustments, letting you tweak and personalize it to better adapt to your needs. You are looking at an adjustable lumbar support along with a 90-degree flip-up armrest. Notably, the model discounted today also comes with a footrest ring at the bottom, letting you comfortably rest your feet. Other highlights of the FlexiSpot TC1 chair include a plush, high-density foam padded seat, a breathable mesh back, and more.

If you don’t have a standing desk already, then check out this deal that drops FlexiSpot’s electric standing desk to $170. It’s a spacious desk with a 63- by 24-inch surface and is down from its usual price of $260. Folks looking for a regular office chair can also consider the brand’s OC4 Lite ergonomic chair at $140 with a 30% discount on its usual going rate.

FlexiSpot TC1 mesh drafting office chair features:

This versatile office drafting chair offers customizable features including adjustable height,adjustable lumbar support,adjustable footrest ring,3D flip-up armrests,and a reclining function with tilt tension control,making it perfect for a variety of settings such as offices,studios,or gaming rooms.Experience unparalleled comfort and support as you tailor your seating position to your exact preferences.Suitable for people with a height range of 5.2FT to 6.1FT.

The 3D flip-up armrests of this standing desk chair make it ideal for compact environments like dorm rooms,apartments,or offices.They allow for easy storage under desks,saving valuable space for optimal utilization of your workspace.

Designed to accommodate individuals of various heights,this counter height office chair facilitates effortless transitions between sitting and standing positions.Elevate your productivity and comfort with the convenience of seamless adjustments,ensuring a dynamic and ergonomic work environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!