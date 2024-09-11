Your perfect setup awaits with this dual monitor desk mount at under $23 (Save 40%)

The official HUANUO storefront at Amazon is now offering its Dual Monitor Mount for $22.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. You would usually need to spend $38 on this stand, a price that matches what Walmart charges for its own in-house solution. Today’s deal shaves more than $15 off, allowing you to streamline your office setup without breaking the bank. Historically speaking, this offer comes within roughly $3 of the all-time low. Want to know more about this stand? Head below for details.

Ready to declutter your desk and modernize your setup? This dual-monitor mount is ready and waiting. It clamps onto the back or side of your desk and each of its arms can support up to 22 pounds of weight. Displays can span anywhere from 13 to 30 inches in size, ensuring this flexible solution can last through a wide variety of hardware changes in years to come. I gave a mount like this a try about a decade ago, and now I’m hooked.

While you’re at it, why not also pick up FlexiSpot’s 63-inch electric standing desk? All of its colorways are on sale for $170, allowing you to cash in on $90 of savings. And no matter what you do, be sure to consider stocking up on cable management gear with this 148-piece kit at $9.50 Prime shipped.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

Wide Compatibility: Dual monitor mount each arm can holds 2 monitors up to 30 inches, maximum load capacity 22 lbs, compatible screen backside VESA mounting holes 75x75mm or 100x100mm.

Flexible Adjustment: The dual monitor arm has a healthy range of adjustment that includes 16.63 inches of height adjustable, 45 degrees of tilt, 360 degrees of rotation, and 180 degrees of swivel. Various adjustment functions help placing your monitors to the position that fits you optimal. Work in ergonomic comfort.

Heavy Steel Fabrication: The dual monitor mount has excellnet sturdiness and stability because it is made of toughened steel, each monitor arm holds up to 22 lbs. One can also tighten or loosen each joint of the dual monitor mount to make movement tight or lose without fear of dropping over time.

