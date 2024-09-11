Moment’s new MagSafe iPhone 16 Camera Case and lens filters arrive with launch deals

In our continued effort to uncover all of the pre-order and early deals on the new iPhone 16 cases and accessories, one of our favorite brands has landed to keep the ball rolling. Moment is among the best in the business when it comes to iPhoneography-focused gear alongside the likes of SANDMARC, and its new iPhone 16 collection has arrived with some early pre-order deals. The new collection centers around the brand’s Camera Case for iPhone 16 that comes in four colorways for all four models with a similar design we have come to love over the years. Head below for more details on how to score the pre-order offer.

Moment’s new MagSafe iPhone 16 Camera Case and lens filters

From through the end of the week – you only have until Friday – the brand is offering 10% off pre-order deals on its new iPhone 16 Camera Case using code ILOVEMOMENT at checkout. Regularly $45, you can now secure one at $45 before it begins shipping “by the end of September.” Deals on Moment gear is seasonal at best, so if you’re looking to secure one of its iPhone 16 Camera Cases in the early days, this offer is worth consideration.

Made to work seamlessly with its range of lens filters and Moment lens attachments – we take a look at the all-new Quick-Lock filters below, the new iPhone 16 Camera Case also features machined aluminum buttons, “a contoured Camera Capture button opening,” and the brand’s proprietary MagSafe magnet array “for an extra secure connection to rigs, chargers and mounts.” It is made of an impact-resistant TPU outer shell with hidden air pocket drop protection and compatibility with Qi/2 charging gear too.

You can configure your new Moment iPhone 16 Camera Case with any number of its range of lens add-ons on the case’s listing page (or not), but we should highlight its new QuickLock Filters while we are at it too:

***Note: These filters only work with the Moment Camera Case and remember to use code ILOVEMOMENT to score the 10% off launch deals.

VND (2-7 Stop) QuickLock Filter $67.50 (Reg. $75)

The Moment Quick Lock Variable ND filter is the secret sauce to controlling exposure on your iPhone 15 / 16 Pro and Pro Max camera phones. Made with premium Schott B270 Pro Cinema Glass, these filters are crisp edge to edge without color fringing or cross polarization. The filter rings are precision machined from aerospace-grade metal.

CineBloom QuickLock Filter $45 (Reg. $50)

Available in densities of 5%, 10%, and 20%, they not only catch and bloom light but soften hard edges and provide a smoothing effect on skin tones, making wrinkles less noticeable. The glass itself is made by fusing a microlayer of NanoBlack particulates between two layers of top-grade Japanese filter glass, allowing us to maintain full image quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!