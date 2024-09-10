Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

Yesterday SANDMARC unleashed its new black titanium band to match the new stealthy Apple Watch Ultra 2 design, and today we are turning to its wonderful leather iPhone 16 case collection. The brand’s gear has become a staple in my personal setup and a real favorite around the 9to5 offices for a reason…it’s really good. From its wonderful metal bracelet-style Apple Watch bands to both flavors of its leather iPhone cases, and the new series 16 models have arrived. And with an exclusive pre-order deal for our readers no less – use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off any of the new leather iPhone 16 cases.

New SANDMARC full-grain leather iPhone 16 cases – exclusive deal

The SANDMARC full-grain leather iPhone 16 cases come in two flavors: The Pro Edition and the Minimalist. They both feature a very similar leather design with a series of sweet color options, ranging from the traditional black and brown to a deep navy and the lighter sand option, but where they very is in the camera system setup.

As I have detailed previously, the Pro Edition features a sort of metal cage covering Apple’s camera array around back off the device. This not only allows the brand’s wonderful lens attachment to securely screw on to the back of the phone – here’s my review of its Telephoto iPhone zoom lens and its its close-up 100mm iPhone Macro Lens – but it also looks fantastic to me. It adds a touch of interest to otherwise mostly homogenous leather case category.

Pro Leather Case is crafted from premium full-grain leather with a rich patina that develops with age. Compatible with MagSafe wireless charging. Whether doing photography, travelling or anything in between, this is the everyday premium case to get for your iPhone.

But if you aren’t into the rugged metal, almost industrial vibe, the Pro Edition comes with and don’t plan on buying into the brand’s awesome lens attachments, the Minimalist case is for you. It delivers on the same wonderful leather aesthetics alongside metal button covers, a matching metal bezel around the camera array and a soft microfiber lining.

Featuring the SANDMARC Minimal Leather Case for iPhone. Designed with a clean aesthetic in mind while retaining the core elements: metal buttons, MagSafe charging, wrist strap friendly & a soft micro-fiber interior. Crafted from premium full-grain leather and a rich patina that develops with age.

