LISEN’s new 2-in-1 MagSafe car charger has a retractable Apple Watch or AirPods charger at $25 (Reg. $50)

If you want a car charger that has both your iPhone and Apple Watch covered, we’ve got you covered. This is thanks to the official LISEN storefront over at Amazon which is now offering its new 2-in-1 MagSafe Car Charger for $24.99 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. This recent release launched at the end of August for $55, but appears to have settled at $50, where it’s sitting before the aforementioned coupon gets applied. This works out to half off, with $25 in savings now up for grabs. Today’s discount marks a new all-time low. Learn more about this charger down below.

In the world of car chargers, Apple Watch is generally an afterthought. LISEN is here to save the day though with a unique take on how to discreetly keep an Apple Watch charging puck at the ready. Instead of having the puck always out to the side of the MagSafe charger, it stealthily hides behind it and can be accessed when pulling a retractable cable. This means you’ll have an out of the way charging solution for your Apple Watch or AirPods. Both a 48W DC power adapter and 60W USB-C cable are included with this purchase.

And if you’re digging the look of Twelve South’s Butterfly and Anker’s UFO charger, be sure to have a look at LISEN’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charger at $33. And folks looking for a more standard charging solution for the car can grab LISEN’s 170W charger at $18, which marks a new all-time low.

LISEN 2-in-1 MagSafe Car Charger features:

Multifunctional MagSafe Car Mount Charger: This 2 in 1 for Apple Watch and phone charger can simultaneously charge your for iPhone and Apple Watch in the car. The cable of this for Apple Watch car charger holder is retractable and adjustable, you can stretch it and put it anywhere you want, and when you don’t need to charge the watch, you can retract it to the back of the mount. This for iPhone car charger mount is very modern, saving space in the car and keeping it clean and tidy

Fast Charging Premium Combo: This phone charger for car comes with everything you need for fast charging, including a 15W for magnetic car charger mount, a 3W car for Apple Watch charger, a 48W USB A and C adapter, and a 60W C to C cable. The detachable Type C cable of this magnetic phone charger for iPhone can be used or removed as needed, and you can switch between the for Magsafe phone holder for car and car wireless charger for iPhone at will

