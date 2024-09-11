Sonic Frontiers on PS5, Series X|S, and Switch now starting down at $20 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSEGA
50% off $20
Sonic Frontiers


Amazon is now offering Sonic Frontiers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40, this is up to 50% off the MSRP, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and $10 under the price we have been tracking most recently. Switch gamers can grab a physical copy on sale as well – Amazon has it down at $24.99 Prime shipped, or 38% off to come within few bucks of the all-time low. Frontiers is Sonic’s latest 3D adventure spanning five massive overworld islands, “each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.” Players will “discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way,” alongside the unlockable Cyber Space levels that deliver “signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds.”

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Score a copy of TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants at th...
Score a copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Swit...
Madden NFL 24 on PS5/Xbox just $10 for today only, Madd...
Score Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Mini for ...
Apple Watch Series 10 is here, but Series 9 steel cell ...
Samsung’s Tab A9+ tablet starts at $170 today, bu...
UGREEN’s new in-flight wireless earbud adapter is...
Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro hit best prices since release (...
Load more...
Show More Comments