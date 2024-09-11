Sonic Frontiers on PS5, Series X|S, and Switch now starting down at $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering Sonic Frontiers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40, this is up to 50% off the MSRP, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and $10 under the price we have been tracking most recently. Switch gamers can grab a physical copy on sale as well – Amazon has it down at $24.99 Prime shipped, or 38% off to come within few bucks of the all-time low. Frontiers is Sonic’s latest 3D adventure spanning five massive overworld islands, “each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.” Players will “discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way,” alongside the unlockable Cyber Space levels that deliver “signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds.”
Nintendo Switch game deals
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection $37 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince $40 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- South Park: Snow Day$10 (Reg. $30)
- Sand Land $30 (Reg. $60)
- South Park: Snow Day $10 (Reg. $30)
- Sand Land $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $25 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $55 (Reg. $70)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
