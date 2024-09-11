Sonic Frontiers on PS5, Series X|S, and Switch now starting down at $20 Prime shipped



Amazon is now offering Sonic Frontiers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40, this is up to 50% off the MSRP, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and $10 under the price we have been tracking most recently. Switch gamers can grab a physical copy on sale as well – Amazon has it down at $24.99 Prime shipped, or 38% off to come within few bucks of the all-time low. Frontiers is Sonic’s latest 3D adventure spanning five massive overworld islands, “each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.” Players will “discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way,” alongside the unlockable Cyber Space levels that deliver “signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds.”

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

