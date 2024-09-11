Start your e-bike journey with Hoverfly’s white H3 16-inch foldable model at new $425 low (Reg. $600)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price even further to a new all-time low of $424.99 shipped.

Amazon is offering a great chance to join the e-bike movement with the white Hoverfly H3 16-inch e-bike for $451.02 shipped . Normally priced at $600, it’s only seen a few discounts recently that have dropped costs as low as $517, with August seeing a steady hold at $529. Today though, you’re looking at a larger-than-ever 25% markdown that saves you $149 off its going rate and carves out a new all-time low price.

Hoverfly’s H3 e-bike arrives with a 350W brushless hub motor (500W peak) that is powered by a removable 280.8Wh battery and supported by three different riding modes that come simplified for newer riders. There’s a pure electric mode that does all the work for you, a traditional bike mode to get a cardio workout as you travel, and a pedal assist mode that helps the rider up to its max travel range of 25 miles on a single charge. Whether you’re using the electric mode or its pedal assistance, you’ll be able to get smooth accelerations up to a max speed of 15.5 MPH.

The handlebars and saddle come fully adjustable to better fit the different height ranges of riders, and also includes dual disc brakes, front shock absorbers, an integrated rear cargo rack, a headlight and taillight, 16-inch wheels, and a foldable bike frame that makes storage and transport far easier when you’re not cruising around.

Hoverfly H3 16-inch e-bike features:

Powerful Riding Performance: Hoverfly folding electric bike is powered by 500W Peak Motor with max speed of 15.5MPH. Equipped with 16″ tires and a 280.8Wh removable battery, it can travel 15.5miles on pure electric mode with just 5.5 hours of charging. If in Pedal-Assist mode, it can travel up to more than 25miles. Plus, carry an extra battery for embraced a longer travel experiences.

Tailored Safety & Comfort: Hoverfly E-bike features a height-adjustable seat and adjustable handlebar, allowing for personalized comfort on extended journeys. Enhanced by dual disc brakes and front shock absorbers, it delivers powerful stopping ability, ensuring both safety and comfort. The console and bell contribute to a confident and secure ride across a variety of road conditions.

Diverse Riding Experiences: Discover 3 riding modes for your perfect journey! Effortlessly cruise, exercise, or commute with ease. Choose Pure Electric Mode, Pedal-Assist Mode, or ride like a traditional bike – tailor your mode to fit your needs. Included accessories like front and rear baskets, phone holdes, and mirror make daily riding more convenient.

Riding Freedom: Immerse yourself in unparalleled convenience with hoverfly electric bike! Its foldable design ensures easy storage in your garage or any compact space. Commute, travel, or embark on outdoor adventures – Hoverfly E-bike effortlessly follows your lead. Savor diverse pleasures on your journeys and enjoy an overall enhanced ride – anytime, anywhere.

Easy Assembly & Assurance Guarantee: The electric bike is easy to assemble, most of the work already done and clear instructions and tools provided. Plus, Hoverfly comes with a 365-day limited assurance that covers manufacturing defects. If you experience any problems, we will strive to provide you with 100% satisfactory after-sales service.

