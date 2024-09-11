UGREEN’s new in-flight wireless earbud adapter is down to its lowest price at $24 (Reg. $37)

Courtesy of the official UGREEN Amazon storefront, you can score its new in-flight and car wireless earbud adapter for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 20% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This airplane Bluetooth transmitter debuted just a few weeks ago carrying a $37 price tag. We tracked a couple of discounts on this last month, but today’s deal shaves $13 off its listed price to drop it $3 below our previous mention from last month. It’s now down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag this handy gadget before you travel next time.

This UGREEN wireless earbud adapter plugs into the plane’s infotainment system and then beams the audio wirelessly to your AirPods or other wireless headphones using Bluetooth 5.2. In addition to airplanes, you can plug this audio transmitter into your car, gym equipment, TV, and pretty much anything else with a 3.5mm jack. What’s also great about this particular adapter is that it can send the audio to two pairs of headphones at the same time, which is great if you’re traveling with someone and want to watch the same movie or show on the airplane’s system. Also, as highlighted in our launch coverage, this adapter can also receive audio to beam tunes wirelessly from your phone into, say, your car’s audio system as well.

If you’re looking for more travel accessories, then don’t miss Satechi’s brand new passport wallet with Find My at $54 low. It also has MagSafe charging, RFID protection, and plenty of slots for your cards and passport, and it’s down from its usual price of $60.

UGREEN Airplane Bluetooth Transmitter features:

Great Flying Companion: Connect the Ugreen Bluetooth 5.2 transmitter in TX mode and transmit audio signals in an airplane or with TVs that do not support Bluetooth to Bluetooth wireless devices. Comes with 3.5MM Jack AUX Adapter for various airplane audio interfaces and transmission distance of up to 10 meters, transmit hassle-free. 28-Hour Long Battery Life: Get up to 28 hours (TX 28H/RX 20H) of audio playback; charge via USB-C port, adding speedy charging and convenience to charging at any time. Dual Pairing for Shared Music: Connect two AirPods or wireless Bluetooth headsets simultaneously via the Bluetooth receiver. Share musical and visual experiences with close lovers or friends during a flight with ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!