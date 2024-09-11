Elevate your M2 13-inch iPad Air or prev-gen Pro with this elegant magnetic stand at $46 (Reg. $70)

Image showing an iPad mounted on UGREEN's iPad magnetic stand.

Want to give your iPad an Apple display overhaul? Well the official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon has you covered with its Magnetic 12.9/13-inch iPad Stand for $45.99 shipped. Originally launched for $90 at the beginning of 2024, these days it usually fetches $70. Using the lower figure for comparison, you’re looking at a 34% discount that takes a total of $24 off. Best of all, this undercuts the previous low by $4, ushering in the best price yet. Continue reading to learn more about this magnetic iPad stand and which models it is compatible with.

If you’re rocking a new 13-inch M2 iPad Air or one of the last four 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that came prior to M4, this stand is ready to uplift your iPad and give it Apple display vibes. This is great way to go all-in on iPad by giving yourself a quick way to magnetically attach your device to a stand and get to work. Simply pair your preferred keyboard and mouse and you’ll be all set. An aluminum construction is paired with two adjustable hinges and a swiveling base make this a solid option for iPad enthusiasts.

Still need an iPad to go along with the stand above? We’ve got you covered with Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch iPad Air at $729. And Prime members that want a spare charger that’s ready to top off their iPad at max speed can cash in on VOLTME’s 100W GaN III USB-C wall charger for under $23. Drop by our iPad guide to see what else is up for grabs.

UGREEN Magnetic 12.9-inch iPad Stand features:

  • iPad Pro Compatibility: Designed specifically for the iPad Pro 12.9, the Magnetic iPad Stand ensures a perfect fit and secure hold for your device
  • Strong Magnetic Connection: Enjoy a worry-free, hands-free experience with a secure magnetic connection that holds your iPad Pro firmly in place. Case removal is recommended for best results
  • Adjustable Design: The UGREEN iPad stand features adjustable hinges for easy switching between portrait and landscape mode, as well as height adjustments. Perfect for drawing, working, and gaming

