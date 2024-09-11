Elevate your M2 13-inch iPad Air or prev-gen Pro with this elegant magnetic stand at $46 (Reg. $70)

Want to give your iPad an Apple display overhaul? Well the official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon has you covered with its Magnetic 12.9/13-inch iPad Stand for $45.99 shipped. Originally launched for $90 at the beginning of 2024, these days it usually fetches $70. Using the lower figure for comparison, you’re looking at a 34% discount that takes a total of $24 off. Best of all, this undercuts the previous low by $4, ushering in the best price yet. Continue reading to learn more about this magnetic iPad stand and which models it is compatible with.

If you’re rocking a new 13-inch M2 iPad Air or one of the last four 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that came prior to M4, this stand is ready to uplift your iPad and give it Apple display vibes. This is great way to go all-in on iPad by giving yourself a quick way to magnetically attach your device to a stand and get to work. Simply pair your preferred keyboard and mouse and you’ll be all set. An aluminum construction is paired with two adjustable hinges and a swiveling base make this a solid option for iPad enthusiasts.

Still need an iPad to go along with the stand above? We’ve got you covered with Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch iPad Air at $729. And Prime members that want a spare charger that’s ready to top off their iPad at max speed can cash in on VOLTME’s 100W GaN III USB-C wall charger for under $23. Drop by our iPad guide to see what else is up for grabs.

UGREEN Magnetic 12.9-inch iPad Stand features:

iPad Pro Compatibility: Designed specifically for the iPad Pro 12.9, the Magnetic iPad Stand ensures a perfect fit and secure hold for your device

Strong Magnetic Connection: Enjoy a worry-free, hands-free experience with a secure magnetic connection that holds your iPad Pro firmly in place. Case removal is recommended for best results

Adjustable Design: The UGREEN iPad stand features adjustable hinges for easy switching between portrait and landscape mode, as well as height adjustments. Perfect for drawing, working, and gaming

