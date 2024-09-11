Prime members can snag VOLTME’s 100W GaN III USB-C wall charger for less than $23 (Save 49%)

Prime members can drop by the official VOLTME storefront over at Amazon and find the brand’s 100W GaN III USB-C Wall Charger for $22.76 shipped once code VSBB3769 has been applied during checkout. Stacking these discounts takes over 49% off its usual $45 price tag, to deliver a remarkable price that severely undercuts most of the competition. For example, this Anker alternative is on sale and costs nearly twice as much. Unsurprisingly, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low. You can learn more about this charger down below.

Bring home a powerful USB-C wall charger without breaking the bank with this compact GaN III solution from VOLTME. It wields not one, not two, but three ports in total, sporting dual USB-C and one USB-A output. Either Type-C port can support 100W charging speeds when used individually and that number still hits 65W when the other two outputs are used. VOLTME touts that this GaN III offering is “36% smaller” when compared to Apple’s original 96W single-port USB-C wall charger.

Need some cables to go with today’s purchase? We’ve got some great deals for you with three 60W cords for $5 or two of Anker’s 240W cables at $10. And for the folks looking for a charging solution that is a bit different, be sure to check out Anker’s new power bank and wall charger hybrid at $80. Pop over to our Mac accessories guide for more deals like these.

VOLTME 100W GaN III USB-C Wall Charger features:

One Charger Meets All Your Needs: VOLTME 3-in-1 USB-C charger blcok 100W is compatible with virtually any of your USB-A and USB-C Chromebook, laptops, phones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. The USB-C charger block supports the latest charging protocols, PPS, PD 3.0, QC 3.0 & 4.0, AFC, SCP, FCP, BC1.2, etc.

Fast and Reliable Charging: Charge your 2021 MacBook Pro 16″ from 0% to 100% in just 1.9 Hours and charge your phones up to 3x faster. This USB C Charger Block has superior safety, Compliance UL-62368-1, CE RoHs FCC certified and More.

Downsized Portable Design: Power up to 3 devices at 38% smaller than an original 96W USB-C charger with 1 port. This charger block is equipped with 2X USB-C & USB-A power adapter with a foldable plug; perfect for travel, home and office.

