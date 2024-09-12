Anker’s impressive 250W Prime power station with onboard clock display drops to $155 today

Just before unveiling its new 15W Qi2 gear at IFA, we featured a range of Anker’s exciting new Prime Power Stations complete with onboard color displays. Today via its official Amazon storefront we are tracking the first chance to save on one of the more impressive models since the launch deal with the Anker Prime 250W USB-C power station down at $154.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is the first chance to save we have tracked since the very short-lived launch deal spotted back in early August.

This conversation-starting power station is not your average charger. You’re looking at a 6-in-1 unit that expands a single power cable out with four USB-C charging ports and a pair USB-A jacks on the side of the unit for legacy gear.

While you can get a complete breakdown of how it all works right here, the unit will intelligently allocate wattage output across the front USB-C ports and you can use the dial on the side of the unit to make adjustments manually. As we said in our initial coverage, the first USB-C port can deliver 140W of power to juice “up your 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes.”

On the front of the unit you’ll find a 2.26-inch LCD screen that will display the status of the ports and output wattage. But it can also double as a traditional digital alarm clock with a couple different modes; a digital-like display or a more analog-looking clock.

A complete rundown is waiting for you right here.

Anker Prime 250W USB-C power station features:

Super Fast 250W Output: Experience the convenience of high-capacity charging with this 250W desktop charger, featuring four USB-C and two USB-A ports to power up your essentials simultaneously.

High-Efficiency Charger: Power up your 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes using the first USB-C port, which delivers 140W to significantly boost your productivity.

Instant Power Feedback: Monitor your charging in real time with the 2.26-inch LCD display, providing visual feedback on charging status and speed.

Personalized Charging: Achieve perfect charging consistently with the smart control dial, which allows for immediate adjustments to energy output, ensuring each device charges at its optimal speed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!