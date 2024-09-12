Huge deal knocks regularly $429 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to $279 (Refurb, full warranty)

As we have highlighted in the past, the Bose refurbishment program is a very good one and you can now score its renewed flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones down at $279 shipped. These headphones cost $429 in new condition, but you can now land them with a serious $150 in savings by way of the Bose refurb listing – you get the same warranty as a new unit and a pair of headphones that have been “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards.” This deal is available on the black, Sandstone, and White Smoke colorways too.

The regularly $429 QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have never dropped below $339 at Amazon – they fell to $349 in the early Prime Day sale – and you’re now looking at what is easily among the best prices we have ever tracked from a reputable dealer. All things considered, I might personally think twice about buying refurbished Bose headphones from anywhere but Bose. Here’s what it has to say about its refurbs:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

The QuietComfort Ultra are, in my opinion, among a handful of the best over-ear headphones in its class. I even tend to prefer them over the AirPods Max that carry a regular price tag at $549, although that’s admittedly mostly a price thing in my case.

The Ultras feature the world-class Bose noise cancellation tech alongside “spatialized audio for immersive listening” and “luxe materials for unrivaled comfort.” You’re looking at up to 24 hours of battery life with three listening options (Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3, and onboard microphones that “filter out background noise for the clearest phone calls of any Bose headphones.”

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones features:

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with spatial audio give you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real; CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you. These wireless noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. Microphones focus on the sound of your voice and the bluetooth headphones with microphone filter out background noise for the clearest phone calls of any Bose headphones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!