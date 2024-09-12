Glorious’ wildly popular GMMK keyboard series returns as ‘world’s most customizable keyboard’ at $80

Glorious has returned with a new addition to its wildly popular GMMK keyboard lineup, the GMMK 3. The company is offering a wide range of customization options for the new GMMK 3 and is calling it the “world’s most customizable keyboard.” This new board is available in 65%, 75%, and 100% layouts, and they’re all available on Amazon now with prices starting from just $79.99 shipped. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new GMMK 3.

Glorious debuts new GMMK 3 with a wide range of customization options

All keyboards in the new GMMK 3 lineup offer a wide range of customizability, and they all feature a rotary knob, magnetic badge, and RGB lighting, among other things. All keyboards use a gasket mounting system and they all ship with a hot-swap PCB, and an aluminum switch plate by default. The most notable addition to the new GMMK 3 lineup, however, has to be support for Hall Effect switches. The brand is offering two GMMK 3 models with Hall Effect switches i.e. GMMK 3 HE and Pro HE. Glorious has also launched a new Pro model for GMMK 3, featuring optional wireless connectivity and 8K Hz polling rate support in wired mode.

The baseline GMMK 3 prebuilt keyboard with a 60% layout is priced at $119.99 shipped, whereas the most expensive prebuilt TKL wireless GMMK 3 Pro HE keyboard will set you back $369.99 shipped. Folks who don’t mind picking up a barebones kit to add their own switches and keycaps later, however, can pick up a GMMK 3 for just $79.99, which is a solid price. It’s available in both black and silver finishes, and comes with a knob, an aluminum switch plate, sound-dampening material, and more.

Folks who want to take their GMMK 3 customization to a whole new level can also check out the brand’s new Boardsmith page, which allows you to fine-tune virtually every aspect of your new GMMK 3. We’re talking about things like keycaps, cable options, different gasket types, switch plates, and more. Once customized, Glorious will ship the fully assembled keyboard to you in a prebuilt shape, ready to be used out of the box. This new customization portal is great for those who want a unique board and don’t want to deal with the hassle of working with a barebones keyboard.

Check out the new Glorious GMMK 3 keyboard on Amazon with prices starting at just $79.99 shipped.

