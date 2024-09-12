Amazon low returns to Govee’s 48-foot RGB outdoor string light set at $30 (Reg. $50)

With holidays closing in on us, now’s a great time to get ahead of outdoor lighting while the weather is still comfortable. You can save as well with the official Govee storefront over at Amazon now offering its 48-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Light Set for $29.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, just check out with $35 or more in your cart so you don’t have to pay for shipping. Typically $50, you’re looking at a substantial discount that offers up 40% in savings for a total of $20 off. When we see this set go on sale, it’s generally for $35, with this offer undercutting that by $5. This is a match of the all-time low we’ve tracked just a couple of times before. Head below to learn more.

Plan for festive lighting this fall, winter, and beyond with this 48-foot string light set from Govee. When a holiday isn’t around the corner, you’ll be able to dial in elegant warm white lighting that’s bound to enhance the look of your space. Everything can be controlled using the Govee app, where you can also manage a schedule, adjust brightness, and more.

If you want to tackle indoor lighting next, you’re in luck. We’ve spotted a 4-pack of Matter-ready RGB smart bulbs at under $5 each. Even better, I’ve personally reviewed these and use them each and every day, helping confirm they are in fact worth the investment. And if you’d rather opt for Edison bulbs, a 4-pack of Matter-ready options is yours for $27.

DIY Mode: Personalize the govee outdoor lights lighting effects via the Govee Home app. Choose from 16 million colors and cold or warm white, customize each bulb to display a different color, jazzing up your Halloween decorations.

47 Scene Modes: Enjoy 47 scene modes that are sure to fit any outdoor Holidays and party decorations. Govee Holidays lights will enliven your outdoor Holidays party easily with mood-boosting effects via the Govee Home app.

IP65 Waterproof and Shatterproof: Enjoy year-round smart outdoor decoration lights no matter the weather. The specially-designed plastic Govee garden decor are also shatterproof to survive knocks and falls. The power adapter is not waterproof.

