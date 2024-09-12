Matter RGB smart bulbs for under $5 each? Yep! Linkind offers Prime members four at $19.50 (New low)

Prime members can now save big on Matter-ready RGB smart bulbs with the new deal we’ve spotted today. Right now the official Linkind storefront over at Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Matter RGBTW Light Bulbs for $19.59 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Without a Prime membership, you’ll still save, but wind up spending closer to $24. Stacking the offers mentioned above, you’re looking at more than 34% off and a price that works out to less than $5 per bulb. That’s better than the deal I personally got back in June and a new all-time low. I like these so much that I bought another set of them a few weeks ago. You can read my hands-on review here. If you’re solely focused on the specifications, head below for those details.

For less than $5 each, you’re getting four bulbs that emit 800 lumens of brightness and require only 9W of energy to operate. They’re color bulbs, too. If you’re like me, it means you will enjoy soft white most of the time, with the ability to tweak them to something more vibrant whenever the mood strikes. Thanks to Matter support, you’re looking at a solution that’ll work great in the Apple Home app in addition to Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more.

Forfeit RGB in favor of Edison styling when you grab this 4-pack of Matter smart bulbs at under $7 each. And if you want to rest a bit easier, consider picking up three meross smart HomeKit water sensors at $46. With these you’ll be alerted the moment a water leak occurs. Drop by our smart home guide to find more deals like this.

Linkind Matter RGBTW Light Bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services.

Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

You can control the e26 led bulbs with voice commands, and use any Matter APP/Linkind’s Aidot APP to change colors at any time. Easily add multiple led light bulbs that can be controlled together at the same time (please use a stable 2.4 GHz WiFi).

