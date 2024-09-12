Logitech’s esports-focused G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless keyboard hits $158 low

We’re now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard in black to $157.95 shipped on Amazon. This esports-focused keyboard debuted late last year alongside Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse carrying a $199 price tag. It dropped to the $190 mark earlier this year in May and it’s been fetching close to $180 in recent months. It’s currently seeing a 21% discount on Amazon, marking a new all-time low. Head below for more details.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED, as the name implies, sports a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout, complete with a navigation cluster and a volume roller and media keys across the top of the keyboard. The variant discounted today comes with Logitech’s red linear switches, but you can also get it with blue clicky, and brown tactile switches if you prefer those, both of which are seeing a lighter 20% discount. The G Pro X TKL can connect to your PC via LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB cable, and it comes with pre-installed shine-through PBT keycaps and support RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC.

If you’re looking for alternatives to the G Pro X TKL, then consider checking Glorious’ new GMMK 3 keyboard that just debuted for $80. It comes in three different layouts and also has a Hall Effect version with magnetic switches. Also, don’t forget to stop by our PC gaming deals hub to find more deals on gaming gear for your battlestation.

Designed with Pros, Engineered to Win: PRO X TKL gaming keyboard is the next gen of the trusted tenkeyless PRO keyboard; it’s been refined to eliminate every barrier between you and the win

Play with tournament-proven speed and reliability of LIGHTSPEED wireless: Connect compatible mouse and PRO X TKL wireless mechanical keyboard with the LIGHTSPEED adapter for a powerful connection

PRO-Grade Tech: Game mode control, standard keyboard layouts for 3P compatibility, media controls and volume roller, RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC, and LIGHTSPEED, Bluetooth and USB options

PRO X TKL delivers the championship-trusted performance and reliability of LIGHTSPEED wireless with a TENKEYLESS form factor designed for the highest level of competitive play.

