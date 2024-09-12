Score a copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake on PS5 and Series X|S down at $30 today (25% off)

If you haven’t picked up a physical copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake for PS5 or your Xbox Series X|S collections yet, Amazon is now offering both of them for $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This one regularly fetches $40 these days, with today’s deal knocking 25% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Rarely ever going for less than $30 anywhere, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of very limited drops and third-party offers. With Halloween around the corner, this might be a fun one to have in the holster to get in the mood. It is built from the ground up with new visuals and updated quality of life enhancements around ever corner and dilapidated village.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection $37 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince $40 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- South Park: Snow Day$10 (Reg. $30)
- Sand Land $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $25 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $55 (Reg. $70)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
