Score a copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake on PS5 and Series X|S down at $30 today (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesCapcom
25% off $30

If you haven’t picked up a physical copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake for PS5 or your Xbox Series X|S collections yet, Amazon is now offering both of them for $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This one regularly fetches $40 these days, with today’s deal knocking 25% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Rarely ever going for less than $30 anywhere, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of very limited drops and third-party offers. With Halloween around the corner, this might be a fun one to have in the holster to get in the mood. It is built from the ground up with new visuals and updated quality of life enhancements around ever corner and dilapidated village. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Sonic Frontiers on PS5, Series X|S, and Switch now star...
August PlayStation Store sale live with over 2,400 titl...
Score two of Anker’s affordable Apple Find My tra...
Add Jackery’s Explorer 600 Plus LiFePO4 power sta...
Anker’s regularly $55 7-in-2 USB-C hub with 4K HD...
Check out the new official Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom over...
Strap the OnePlus Watch 2 on your wrist at $230 with FR...
Greenworks’ Pro-tier 3,000 PSI electric pressure ...
Load more...
Show More Comments