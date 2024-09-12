Samsung’s 4-pack of UWB SmartTag 2 item trackers is back down to $60 (Reg. $100, $15 ea.)

Woot is giving folks another chance at the lowest price on the 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers. Regularly $100, you can score the 4-pack pack with two white and two black trackers down at $59.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. You’re looking at 40% in savings and a match for our previous mention with a deal that comes in at $30 under the price of the current rate on Amazon. This is $15 per tracker, or 50% below the MSRP of the singles – they are starting at just over $26 for one right now at Amazon as well. Both options are all full price directly from Samsung, for further comparison.

For our money, Apple’s AirTags and Samsung’s SmartTag 2 are still the best in the business, it really just depends on which platform the rest of your gear is on. The AirTags leverage Apple’s Find My network and the SmartTag 2 is really solely geared towards folks rocking a Samsung Galaxy phone.

The SmartTag 2 keeps tabs on whatever you attach it to (or sneak it inside of) – it features a clip-able design and a battery that can last for up to 700 days, according to Samsung. The onboard ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity, an inclusion that has proven to be basically a must-have in these trackers, also joins an IP67 water-resistance.

Dive into our internal testing feature that pits AirTag and SmartTag 2 up against the new Google Find My models – spoiler alert, Google has some work to do still.

Or forget all of these and go score the deal we spotted this morning on the 2-pack of Anker’s even more affordable Apple Find My trackers with iPhone pinging tech instead.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand.

