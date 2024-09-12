Score two of Anker’s affordable Apple Find My trackers with iPhone pinging tech at $13.50 each (25% off)

If you’d like to dip your toe into the Apple Find My ecosystem, but don’t want to fork over $25 for an individual AirTag, Anker has you covered with its more affordable alternative. Right now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering at 2-pack of its SmartTrack Link Apple Find My Trackers for $26.98 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with at least $35 in your cart to avoid shipping fees. Generally sold for $36, even the full price is respectable at $18 each, but today’s deal drops the price by 25%. This paves the way for two Apple Find My trackers at $13.50 each. The best offer we’ve tracked for this set was $25. If you only want one of these, you can pick up an individual unit for $16 (Reg. $20). Learn more about SmartTrack Link down below.

When I scored a couple of Segway’s G2 Max scooters earlier this summer, it was my first chance to try a third-party implementation of Apple Find My. I’ve been very impressed with no complaints to share. With Anker’s trackers, you can expect more of the same, but with these you’ll have the ability to choose what you want to keep tabs on. The pair of Anker trackers here costs only a bit more than just one that’s made by Apple and you’ll still benefit from a 1-year battery that can be swapped out when the need arises. Unlike AirTags, these can actually ping your iPhone as well, which is a perk that’s bound to come in handy from time to time.

This is far from the only Anker deal we’ve spotted lately. You can catch up on all of them in our dedicated guide. For now we’ll call out a deal on the brand’s Powerhouse 90 portable charger at $100 off alongside its impressive 250W Prime power at $155.

Anker SmartTrack Link features:

Works with Apple Find My: Just use the pre-installed Find My app and add SmartTrack Link to the Items tab. You can then locate it anywhere in the world using Apple’s network of millions of devices. Note: Apple Find My features only work if used with an iOS, iPadOS, or macOS device.

Find Your Phone in Silent Mode: Avoid tearing up your apartment searching for your phone. With just a double tap, your phone rings—even in silent mode.

Free Left-Behind Alerts: Avoid losing your belongings in the first place with instant left-behind alerts via the eufy Security app—with no added fee.

