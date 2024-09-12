Good luck using all 24 outlets on this surge protector, now $20 for Prime members (New low, 33% off)

Running low on power outlets? Well we’ve got a Prime member-exclusive deal that’s ready to solve that problem. Right now the official TROND storefront over at Amazon is offering its 24-Outlet Surge Protector for $19.99 shipped after the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Without Prime, you can still take advantage of the coupon, but you’ll end up spending a little over $23. If you do stack both discounts, you’re looking at $10 in savings thanks to a 33% markdown. Today’s offer also happens to deliver a new all-time low, as well. Continue reading to find out more about this surge protector.

When it comes to surge protectors, this one is up there in terms of power outlets. With 24 in total, few will be able to truly put this thing through its paces, but that’s a good thing because it means you’re likely to always have an outlet to spare. It also wields 4,000J surge protection. One of the best features here has got to be its 360-degree rotating outlet, which allows you to dial in the angle just the way you need for a streamlined appearance.

If you plan on putting this surge protector in your office, we’ve got a couple more upgrades to recommend. First off, FlexiSpot’s 63-inch electric standing desk is back to $170, a price that matches the all-time low while delivering $90 in savings. You can then pair the desk with FlexiSpot height-adjustable drafting chair at $110.50.

TROND 24-Outlet Surge Protector features:

360° Rotating Flat Plug: Featuring a 360° rotating flat plug (US Patent No. 11901685), this power strip surge protector offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing you to position it at any angle to fit snugly against walls or maneuver around tight spaces without obstructing other outlets or furniture.

24 Widely Spaced Outlets: Equipped with 24 widely spaced AC outlets, this power strip surge protector supports 1875W/15A and universal voltages (100V-250V). It has 24 plugs with side edges going one way and the inside ones going another. making it easier to have different types of power adaptors plugged in. Its spacious design accommodates multiple bulky adapters side by side, perfect for extensive setups like gaming, media centers, or home offices.

4000 Joules Surge Protection: Safeguard your valuable electronics with 4000 Joules of advanced surge protection. This power strip shields your devices from unexpected voltage spikes, extending their lifespan and preventing potential damage. An easy-to-use on/off switch allows for quick resets and added safety.

