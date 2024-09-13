Add the ALLPOWERS S200 154Wh/41,600mAh power bank station to your outings at $89 (Reg. $138), more from $158

ALLPOWERS is now offering its S200 Portable Power Bank Station for $89 shipped for all your device and smaller appliance’s charging needs. Normally going for $138, we haven’t seen this smaller model get much by way of discounts in 2024, with the biggest of them having been the drop to the $80 low back at the beginning of the year and keeping to its MSRP for most of the time since. Today, you’re getting a 36% markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $9 above the all-time low. It even beats out its current (and rarely occurring) Amazon discount that has it sitting $5 higher at $94.

This power bank/station offers a more personal 154Wh/41,600mAh capacity that can fit right in your bag and dishes out power at an upgraded 200W speed, as opposed to its earlier 100W speed. The battery can be fully recharged in three different ways, with a dual AC and USB-C option working the fastest at just 90 minutes, making it easy to plug in at night before heading out the door the next morning for work, school, or any of life’s other appointments. Utilizing its 99W max solar input will refuel the battery in up to two hours, or you can use a USB-C plug-in alone for three-hour charge times, with AC alone taking five hours. It features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone.

A quick note here – the standalone unit does not come with a car charger or a solar panel cable, with the latter only being included with a bundle package, of which there are currently three options. The first comes with a SP026 60W solar panel for $158, down from $279. The other two offer varying 100W solar panels, with one including a SP027 briefcase panel at $189, down from $299, while the other option gives you a SP012 panel that has been discounted from $349 to $228, and folds up to a far smaller size that better fits right into most bags.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for even more backup power solutions, especially on larger models more tailored for campsite and home backup needs. If you’re looking for a smaller power bank to carry along with you throughout the day for your devices, check out the three different sizes of pocket-ready Baseus MagSafe power banks that range from 5,000mAh to 20,000mAh capacities starting from just $13.

ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Bank Station features:

154Wh Capacity；

200W AC output (240W surge)；

1.5hours. Fast Dual Charging (USB-C+AC)；

3 Ways to charge (USB-C+AC+solar charger)；

99W Max. Solar Input；

Wireless charger；

3 lbs; 7.87*6.7*1.96 inch；

Portable carry/ Fast Charging/Certified Safe

Note 1: Product does not include car charger and solar panel cable. Purchase of power station and solar panel package includes solar cable and does not include car charger

